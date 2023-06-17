A businesswoman has stirred emotions on TikTok after sharing a video of the goods to be delivered to customers

The hardworking lady had a massive patronage from customers and she duly expressed her gratitude to God

While sharing a video of the goods, she broke down in tears and netizens tapped into her kind of grace

A hardworking Nigerian businesswoman has become a huge sensation on TikTok after sharing a video.

The video shared by @ladey_storee on TikTok showed the woman sitting amid goods packaged for customers.

Businesswoman shows off customers' orders Photo credit: @ladey_storee/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The goods were so massive that netizens trooped to the comments section in their numbers to tap into her grace.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the emotional businesswoman expressed her gratitude to God for making her business flourish.

"Appreciation post. God always", she wrote.

Massive reactions trail video of businesswoman

@bigbabyshankees said:

"I manifest this into my business ijn."

@pepspecial1 wrote:

"Congratulations dear I Proclaim this for my business too."

@harnny7 said:

"I tap the grace. My business will be beyond this insha Allah."

@shugar_baby05 said:

"God pls answer my prayers lay ur hands on my business to o lord."

@scents.by.beebah commented:

"Congratulations dear. I manifest this in my business too."

@debbienicely315 said:

"Na only u Need to advise me I just get money I no no. Wetin I go Use am start."

@miss_ayaa0 said:

"The God who gave you the business idea, will give you the clients. This is a testimony."

@wealth733 reacted:

"Lord bless me with this blessing I manifest it into my business in Jesus name amen."

@__prettie101 added:

"God. I claim this into my business and every other small business owners. More Grace dear."

@mabel4555 added:

"God this is me soon. I claim this abundance in my business in Jesus name amen."

Businesswoman cries out over low patronage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that this is indeed a trying time for many people due to Nigeria's current economic situation and political uncertainty. Entrepreneurs who operate online businesses are not exempted from this situation.

An Instagram vendor who sells footwears shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods. She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

Source: Legit.ng