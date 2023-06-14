A Nigerian lady has sought help from netizens on the TikTok app as she explains how she got lost abroad

The beautiful girl who recently relocated to the United States of America said she unknowingly entered a wrong bus

After she alighted, she discovered that she had gotten lost as she couldn't recognise anywhere around

Reactions have been trailing a viral video of a young Nigerian girl who got lost in America.

The TikTok user identified as @itsremimartini shared the video on the platform where she painfully shared her situation with netizens.

Lady cries out after entering wrong bus in America Photo credit: @itsremimartini/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, she narrated how she unknowingly entered the wrong bus and had no idea until she alighted from the bus.

"I have lost in America, I entered the wrong bus. Please help me and call Moyimi please. America is hard", she lamented.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is however unclear who Moyimi is or where exactly the lost girl is located in America.

Reactions trail video of lost lady in America

@Demilade Firstdaughter said:

“Wait why you come look like Eni like this abi na my eyes.”

@olahyinkah reacted:

“Our female Enioluwa.”

@ayo.artss said:

“Let me just smile like everything is fine.”

@Olaide reacted:

“Lol d last part she said e je ki ma rora boyin.”

@Mr _clips 18 reacted:

“Yoruba’s are always funny.”

@bahdbarbiee_ commented:

“Story of my life.”

@chichi ukoha reacted:

“Are you Eni’s sister? Well you gained a follower.”

@ademidun said:

“I love the way you use smile support am.”

@Nicole said:

“Lol that smile u de maintain beauty.”

See the post below:

Lady cries out after ditching her family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking story revealing how she almost lost her sanity while at home with her parents. According to her, she was always depressed and sad at home, but everything changed when she left home.

She reiterated that she will never go back home again because of the bad memories she had at home. According to her, some Nigerian parents have no business in training a child as she was so depressed even as the last child in the house.

The young lady also mentioned that her parents wanted to control her life but she is doing a lot better away from home now. In her words: "I'm never going back to home. I almost lost my sanity staying there, the fact that they know how bad they are damaging you and still act like they don't see it was the height of it.

Source: Legit.ng