Nigeria's Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has received a culinary award from CAPA

Recall that the restauranteur was finally certified by the prestigious body more than 29 days after she did her 100-hour cook-a-thon

At a dinner hosted in her honour, the beautiful lady was presented with the award amid cheers from guests

Chef Hilda Baci was excited as she bagged a culinary award days after Guinness World Records certified her as the new record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Hilda got the award at a dinner held in her honour by the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association Nigeria (CAPA).

Hilda Baci was treated to a lovely dinner by CAPA. Photo Credit: @capanigeria

Guests cheered as she was presented with the award, and in a video on her Insta Story, Hilda appreciated CAPA for the gesture.

The Akwa Ibom indigene described the dinner as the sweetest thing and expressed her love for it.

Hilda looked lovely in an armless fitted gown she rocked for the occasion. She was overwhelmed with joy, as seen in the clip.

She said:

"So guys, this is honestly like the sweetest thing. I am currently going for a dinner that is hosted by Capa. They just felt it wise to celebrate me and you know, make me nice food, make me happy, make me comfortable. I love it. Thank you CAPA."

