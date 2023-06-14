A Nigerian man has impressed many netizens after flaunting the transformation of his small house

The young man shared a video of the house when it was still under construction and also showed the final look

Reacting to the video, social media users stormed his comments section to shower accolades on him

A captivating video of a well-furnished one-room house has amazed netizens on the popular app, TikTok.

The proud house owner with the handle @emris252 posted the viral video showing the transformation of his room into a fully furnished one.

Man transforms 1 room house Photo credit: @emris252/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The beginning of the video showed the uncompleted room that didn’t look habitable. The smart man renovated the house and furnished it to a very high standard.

Netizens have praised @emris252 for his hard work in the transformation of the room.

Emris receives accolades from netizens

@Alade said:

“You turn water to wine.”

@iammewalker reacted:

“Why you con use bed frame block window??”

@nikie beauty said:

“My dear u really try ok may God bless you.”

@Franklin Ricky reacted:

“U done complete one room for family house.”

@goddesses said:

“Congratulations.”

@Dammiesteve said:

“This is beautiful.”

@Richie Waya001 reacted:

“Nice transformation.”

@Bunto tonic reacted:

“More blessings.”

@Wallington Dc said:

“Congrats bro, more coming your way.”

@Tony’s Exchange reacted:

“Tapping from your blessings.”

@ONE OF ONE reacted:

“More blessings.”

@Brokedude said:

“Werey re oooo why you kho use your bed side block breeze the room go Dey heat like mad in night.”

@Blizzzz said:

“You don go pick one room for your papa house as you see rent isn't a joke.”

See the post below:

Man rebuilds family house after making money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @niceprince114, has made a short video to show that he finally fulfilled the promise he made to his family. At the start of his video, he showed how the family house looked before he started the renovation.

The interior was rough, and the inner walls were uncemented. He employed labourers to redecorate the house. Carpenters also replaced the house's old roofing sheets. The pillars of the building were also remodelled.

When the renovation was done, many people praised him for remembering his family with his wealth. His mother danced in another clip he shared on his page. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng