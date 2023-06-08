Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hail app drivers have shut down operations over low fares

The drivers are demanding an increase in their commission following the removal of petrol subsidies in Nigeria

They say the present situation makes it impossible for them to break even as drivers

Drivers on the ride-hail apps comprising Uber, Bolt, and others have shut down operations over low fares.

The drivers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON) said they could not continue to operate under the present circumstances.

Uber and Bolt Driver demand fare increases Credit: Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

NNPC adjusts petrol price

The drivers who began the strike on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, lamented low commission from operators of the ride-hail services.

Drivers on the platform of the two biggest companies said they could not continue to take pittance as commission from the firms.

The strike comes as Nigeria announced the removal of the petrol subsidy in the country, which caused a jump in the price of the product.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited has since adjusted the petrol prices at its retail outlets nationwide to reflect the new reality.

TheCable reports that the strike began after the association met briefly in Lagos.

“The strike is on. Bolt still maintains 25 percent commission with just N100 increment with this current petrol price,” a source said.

“Some buy as high as N600 per liter and as low as N550. The fare is nothing to write home about, especially with the traffic situation in Lagos.

“So the strike has started. But those with personal needs can take ride requests offline.”

Drivers lament high cost of petrol and low fares

The drivers lamented that the increase in petrol price is affecting their revenue and that they can no longer cope.

Some drivers who spoke with Legit.ng on Thursday, June 8, 2023, said they could not cope and demanded that the companies review their commission.

Joy Darlington, a driver with Uber, said that she has tried to resist the urge not to join the strike but decided to participate because the reality on the ground demands that the companies do something about fare increases.

“Imagine filling your tank with N30,000 and hoping to recoup at least the cost of petrol before the end of the day, but you cannot do so because the fares are outrageously low.”

“How do we survive? We did not complain when fuel was sold for less. At that time, I could fill my tank with just N11,000 and make triple that amount in a day. But now, that is impossible.”

One of the ride-hail app companies, inDrive, told drivers on its platform to use the negotiation feature on the app to engage the company on their demands.

The company said:

“This unique negotiation feature is a live embodiment of our commitment to mutual fairness and equitable pricing. While drivers have full autonomy to set their fares, our price negotiation is a knowledgeable guide that navigates the complexities of dynamic market conditions, ensuring that no one is left at a disadvantage,” the company said.

