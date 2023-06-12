A female soldier has said she has not taken her bathe for three days and her video immediately went viral on TikTok

The soldier, Miracle Guzeh, posted the video showing her in a military vehicle where she seemed to be on duty

Many TikTok users some of who are soldiers, related to Miracle's video with some saying they even go a month without bathing

A female soldier has revealed on TikTok that she did not take her bath for three days.

TikTok user, Miracle Guzeh, who is a soldier, posted a video telling her followers that she has not showered in 72 hours.

Miracle Guzeh said she didn't take her bathe in 3 days. Photo credit: TikTok/@miracle0331.

Source: TikTok

Miracle was seen sitting in a military vehicle. She seems to be on duty because she is fully kitted in military gear.

Her countenance seems cheerful, but a look at her shows she would love to have a shower any moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Miracle's face still looks neat and beautiful for someone who hasn't showered in days.

She captioned the video:

"Three days without a shower."

Some who saw Miracle's video marvelled at what soldiers go through in their chosen line of work.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as female soldier says she has not bathed for three days

Some of Miracle's followers who are soldiers said they go as much as a month without taking their bathe. Others wished her well in her profession and prayed for God's protection on her.

@Street SOLDIER said:

"Only 3 days? Me way they house 2 weeks now."

@F.K.M. said:

"3 days? I was wondering why my phone started smelling suddenly."

@Junior commented:

"I remember those days. people will start smelling like vinegar."

@thomaswanjala693 said:

"Sometimes we go for a month."

@SON_OF_MERCY commented:

"Don't worry my dear, if you come home, I will personally bathe and cuddle you."

video shows beautiful female soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female soldier went viral on TikTok because of her beauty.

In a video, the soldier was seen dressing up for work, but the way she did it got people gushing.

Many of her fans went to the comment section of the video to profess love and admiration for her.

Source: Legit.ng