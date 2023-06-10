A lady who went to the village has shared the video of the moment she took her bath in a bathroom without a roof

TikTok user, Florence walked a long distance from her thatched hut to the bathroom, where she had a shower and recorded it

The video is very relatable as many of her followers took notice of how neat and beautiful the village compound looked

A lady who visited her village recorded a video showing the moment she took her bath.

TikTok user, Florence had a good time while in the village, and she decided to share some of it with her followers on the platform.

The video showed when Florence was in the bathroom, taking her bath, but it could be seen that the mud walls had no roof.

Lady who visited her village takes bath in a roofless bathroom

Because the bathroom is open at the top, Florence could be seen from the neck region as she made funny gestures to the camera.

When she came out, she had clothing around her body, and she walked a long distance in the spacious compound before dropping her empty bucket in front of a thatched hut.

Florence then walked to another hut, where she entered like a bird entering a nest.

Reactions to video of a lady taking her bath in a village bathroom

@soroti-Boyfriend said:

"Very organized homestead."

@hawa001 said:

"And by the time you reach the house, your feet have picked lots of dust, and you have to pour more water on them."

@wiz commented:

"You could request Uber from the bathroom."

@user5571650107610 said:

"That's village life for us...we even talk to rats and mosquitoes."

@Onthatile said:

"I’m so loving this kinda life."

@user80513795009028 reacted:

"I watched this video more than five times."

@Irene_A_Omanje said:

"That’s me when I go back to the village."

