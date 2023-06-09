A Nigerian lady based in Dubai has showcased her survival trick for bathing during the hot season

The lady fetched water from a tap and took out a big ice block from a fridge to demonstrate how it works

The Nigerian's video stirred mixed reactions, with many people criticising her over the look of her bathroom

A Nigerian lady, identified as Bassey Annabel, has caused quite a stir over how she survives the hot season in Dubai.

Annabel was particular about the tactic she employs in having a nice bath during the summer.

Annabel shares how she survives with ice block. Photo Credit: @annabelb26

She first took out a big ice block from a plastic container in a fridge and put it in a bucket in the bathroom.

Annabel then filled the bucket with water from a tap and took out the ice to showcase how it melted.

Annabel put her chilled bucket of water in a bathtub, as seen in the clip she shared. Many netizens however knocked Annabel for the state of her bathroom.

Annabel's bathing survival trick in Dubai causes stir

Love Philip988 said:

"Y'all acting as if your homes are cleaner than her's make a video of your toilet let's see social media adviser."

mesmck said:

"Everything dutty ice dutty, bucket dutty, bathroom tile dutty. do y'll care what y'll post for the world to see?"

Mame pokuaa said:

"But Dubai doesn’t hv a weather change everyday it’s sunny."

candicemabusha said:

"Why is that ice looking like it’s dirty water, maybe it’s the container let me."

nursep35 said:

"Those people complaining about her bucket, their own is worseI guess it's the color or her phone camera is not sharp."

Vhutshilo said:

"What is that yellow thing on ice block? Surely the water is not clean."

cleopatrezumba said:

"Please clean first before your bath nheeeee."

user995847021749 said:

"My dear sorry to give you advice. please mix vinegar and baking soda into a paste and wipe off the white stuff on the tiles it will shine black again."

Source: Legit.ng