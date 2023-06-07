A beautiful lady got many people praising the dedication she invested into giving a man a clean haircut

Aside from carefully trimming his beard, the professional barber washed his hair and massaged him

The barber's TikTok video gathered massive reactions from many men who praised her professionalism

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video showing a professional barber working on a man's white hair has got her much applause on TikTok.

The lady started by trimming the man's beard into a perfect shape. When she was done, she washed his hair properly.

The barber's professionalism amazed many people. Photo source: @only_in_america0

Source: TikTok

Man got neck massage from female barber

With the haircut carefully done, the lady removed the man's wristwatch and massaged his hands. She turned him around and massaged his neck and shoulders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many men in the video's comment section said they would not hesitate to change their barber for her. They said the man got total experience from a professional barber. The clip was shared by @only_in_america0.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nam_Man007 said:

"I'm done with my barber."

Raphayahgadawan99 said:

"Gurl.... that's an experience not a haircut."

dynastydragonia said:

"He’s a very handsome silver fox."

Zee said:

"I’d like to treat my man to one of these."

Michael said:

"Female barber are the best in my opinion."

varis.3055 said:

"That is a very very specific special good job and may thy lord continue to be a blessings to you amen God bless."

Ahamiojie Ehiose said:

"I need this."

Willie Mcghee412 said:

"Where is this?"

Tony said:

"Man I need this king treatment badly."

CoteCarter5 said:

"I need to support this Queen. She has this King's beard on fire."

mikebee47 said:

"Sis u got them under your spell. That’s the work of art that worth paying for. Well done sis well done professionally."

Angela Dixie said:

"You've got him for life. Je ain't going nowhere."

Rod Kim said:

"Omg, where is she? this is the meaning of great service.. great job my sister."

Female barber showed off her work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a creative female Nigerian barber with the Twitter handle @OgechiOkoye7 went online to reveal one of her works.

Sharing photos of a boy with a fine haircut, the lady stated that the boy was quite a handful as she worked on his hair.

Man got barbing license in US

In similar news, a young man in America with the Twitter handle @veaa3much was elated when he became a licensed barber in the foreign country.

Going online, the man announced that he is proud to be a barber at the age of 20, adding that God has really been good to him.

Source: Legit.ng