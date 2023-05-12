A young Nigerian man has shared a video of his building project awaiting roofing

Seconds into the clip, labourers were shirtless as they worked on the foundation before blocks were laid

Many Nigerians were in his comment section to congratulate him for a job well done, as some hoped to have the same success

A young Nigerian man, @myanmarlord, who works as a palm wine tapper, shared a video of his building project.

A video on his TikTok page captured the moment the foundation of his building was dug. The structure was sand filled before it was taken to the window level.

Nigerians congratulated the young man on his success. Photo source: @myanmarlord

Source: TikTok

The man showed every part of the building process. The young man also posed with some of the blocks on his site.

@myanmarlord congratulated himself for what he had achieved with the building project. What is left for him to do is roof the building.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Nigerian man building house

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

CEO_WISDOM said:

"Congratulations big man. Am tapping from your grace."

OBIMONEY said:

"Congratulations. I pray for mine as well."

AGU_NWA said:

"Congrats brother is not easy at all."

Chimdiogo Ugonwa said:

"Congrats dear its not easy."

user4200876375144 said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessing bro."

Ada swiss said:

"Wow it’s a big congratulations."

ogechukwugift877 said:

"Congratulations I tap on this blessings in Jesus name amen."

Mosco said:

"Congrat Bro and more blessing to u and everybody that is watching the video."

blessing said:

"I tap in your blessing in Jesus name amen congratulations my brother."

Annyblack said:

"God is alive keep pushing."

Ada042 said:

"Congratulations bro..I tap from ur blessing."

Iffy said:

"Congratulations my brother."

@oge1234 said:

"Congratulations my is on the way Amen."

johnsonmartins6 said:

"God please this is my problem now please help me."

Source: Legit.ng