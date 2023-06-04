A TikTok video of a blonde-haired little girl grooving to a Latin tune has gone viral

The adorable youngster displayed her impressive moves as she enjoyed the catchy song

She was so immersed in her dance that she did not notice her mum filming the precious moment

The internet is buzzing with a heartwarming video of a little girl with blonde hair who loves to dance and have fun.

The video, which was posted by @lianet87 on TikTok, has generated a few likes and views from people who were charmed by her cheerful personality and energy.

Mother captures moment of little girl dancing playfully. Photo credit: @lianet87 Source: TikTok

In the video, the little girl can be seen swaying and waving her arms to the rhythm of a lively Latin American song.

She was so captivated by the music and her own dance that she did not realise that her mother was recording the whole scene with her phone.

The video captures a beautiful moment of joy and innocence that many people can relate to and admire.

Still learning to walk

The video also showed that the little girl, even though she loved dancing, was still learning how to walk and was unable to stand properly.

Yet, she did not allow that to deter her from not grooving to the song which she obviously found very entertaining.

In the clip, she also ran to a woman seated in a chair in order to support herself but eventually wanted to stand on her own and make the dance moves.

Children loves to dance

Dance is a form of creative expression that allows children to communicate their emotions and imagination.

It is also considered a form of physical exercise that improves their cardiovascular health, balance, strength, and flexibility.

Generally, dance is a form of social interaction that helps people develop empathy, cooperation, and confidence.

Little girl dances, spins and spins playfully

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a young girl dancing and spinning with delight has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of views and comments.

The video which was shared by @mamarissax shows the adorable moment when the girl discovered her love for dancing.

The video shows the girl trying to make some dance moves and was just going with the flow.

