Woman cheated on her boyfriend with her neighbor who did not care about her

She felt guilty and conflicted, but could not forget the neighbor despite wanting to

She asked for advice on social media and received mixed responses from people

A woman who was torn between her loyal boyfriend and her uninterested neighbor has revealed how she cheated on her partner and regretted it.

She shared her story anonymously on a social media platform, asking for advice on how to forget the other man.

She said that her boyfriend was a good and selfless guy who wanted to marry her, but she was still attracted to her neighbor who did not care about her.

She admitted that she had slept with the neighbor once and he had changed his attitude towards her ever since.

She said that she felt sad and guilty for betraying her boyfriend, who loved her more than anyone else.

She also said that she preferred to marry her boyfriend than the neighbor, but she could not get the latter out of her head.

She said that living next to him made it harder for her to move on. She asked for help on how to forget him and focus on her relationship.

The post received mixed reactions from other users, some of whom sympathized with her dilemma and others who criticized her for cheating.

@graceyjossy reacted:

"Until you loose that good boyfriend, your eyes will not clear ma. Please if you know what's best, leave that compound and focus on your boyfriend. Moving on from someone is a mindset something so if you want to, you will."

@shes_called_praise said:

"Some people are not contented, and they won't be no matter the effort you put into them..you are one of those people."

@toyrah_8 commented:

"Sha don't blame village ppl later."

@gossipgal9ja also commented:

"Heal your trauma... you don't feel worthy of love, so you are attracted to the man least likely to give you love. You see love as something you work and struggle for. It is the struggle and abandonment that's the attraction for you."

