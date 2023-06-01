A Nigerian man who moved to Canada four years ago has shared the story of how he experienced interview failure

He launched his own successful startup and became a leader in his industry

He got a call from one of his former interviewers who wanted to pitch an idea to him

Some years ago, Odun Odubanjo moved to Canada from his home country, hoping to start a new career in a new market.

He had years of experience leading a multi-million naira revenue organization, but he soon realized that his skills and credentials were not enough to land him a job in Toronto.

Tough Experience

He struggled to get interviews, and when he did, he felt unprepared and nervous.

He recalls one interview in peak Toronto winter, where two interviewers left while he was presenting his ideas.

"I hadn't interviewed in years plus I was changing markets and domains so I struggled. At a point, I noticed both interviewers had tuned out and I had been talking to myself on the white board," he said.

The turnaround

But he didn't give up. He kept applying, learning, and improving his interview skills.

He also started working on his own side project, Terragon, an advertising company.

He launched his startup, and it quickly gained traction and funding.

Recently, one of those interviewers who had ignored him four years ago reached out to him to pitch their services to Odubanjo's startup.

He said he was certain they couldn't remember him. This time, he was the one asking questions and getting answers.

Lesson learned

Odubanjo said his story is a reminder that the present is a poor predictor of the future, and that no matter our situation, our future is unwritten and can become whatever we choose to make it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Titaniu reacted:

"The present is a very poor indicator of the future but if there's no corresponding hard work, grit and consistency; the future can be worse than the present. l am glad yours is culminating in resounding wins back to back. 100 Ogbeni Odun stays motivating!"

@Ahmypeace said:

"Congratulations and thank you for this."

@Zinijex wrote:

"Congratulations 2 towing this path now. Recently moved too andI can relate to this finding one's foot, but l'm confident that it will definitely end in praise. Meanwhile is your startup currently hiring for a PM or CS? happy to kindly explore roles within your network."

@fossacubita commented:

"Thanks for sharing. We must always be willing to find strength in weakness and leverage our opportunities to create a win. You deserve the win!"

