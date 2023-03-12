Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, caused an online stir after he smashed his phone

The celebrity took to his Instagram page to share photos of his damaged device while giving his reason

According to Omori, the devil lived in that phone so he had to smash it but the reaction he got from a fan got netizens laughing

Top Nigerian video director, TG Omori, has once again made the news over his strange antics on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page via his stories, the celebrity posted photos of his destroyed iPhone 14 pro max and revealed that he had smashed it himself

Not stopping there, Omori went ahead to explain his reason for destroying the expensive gadget.

Fan advises TG Omori on what to smash after he smashed his iPhone. Photos: @boy_director

Source: Instagram

According to the video director, the devil lived in the phone so he smashed it. He added that there was so much crime and se*xy images on the device.

He wrote:

“The devil lives in that phone that’s why I smashed it! Too many se*xy images, too many crime.”

Fan advises TG Omori on what to smash

Shortly after the video director shared the post on his smashed iPhone 14, a fan took to his DM to give him some advice.

The person told TG Omori to smash them instead. They wrote:

“You could smash me instead.”

See the screenshots of the chat and the smashed phone below:

Netizens react as fan advices TG Omori after he smashed his phone

The video director’s post soon made the rounds online and it drew a series of funny reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

thaboymufasa:

“Last slide. Person say he wan repent, the dev!l show face again .”

omalichawa__:

“Your phone fall abi e no fall.”

Smilingfaith_______:

“Everybody know wetin Dey do them.”

jochee_bird:

“U could have formatted it☹️, u could have gifted someone, u just completely destroyed a phone worth thousands of naira☹️.”

badman_wiggle:

“Why you no go charge Portable $50k? ”

iamthatlindy:

“Smashed iPhone 14pro max?? I can’t even smash iPhone 6s but no wahala .”

