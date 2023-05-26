A blind female student entertained her teachers and classmates with her sweet voice when she sang Coat of Many Colours

In a video posted on TikTok by @asmaaiddrisu, the girl picked up the ever-green song by Dolly Parton and sang it well

TikTok users who have come across the video have fallen in love with the girl whose name is Asana Saani

A female student used her sweet voice to sing 'Coat of Many Colours' by Dolly Parton, and the video has gone viral.

The video was posted by @asmaaiddrisu, and it shows that the girl is blind, but she is also hugely talented.

The girl is blessed with a sweet voice that sounds like that of Dolly Parton. Photo credit: TikTok/@asmaaiddrisu

Source: TikTok

In the video, the girl was standing in the midst of her classmates when she raised the song and sang it to the end.

Blind girl who sang 'Coat of Many Colours' by Dolly Parton goes viral

She was in her school uniform, but despite being blind, she displayed a lot of confidence on the stage.

There was no mistake as she dished out the lyrics as perfectly as they were written by Dolly Parton.

After the video was posted, it became clear to many TikTok users that the girl named Asana Saani is a bundle of talents.

People who listened and enjoyed her presentation likened her to Dolly Parton.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of girl who sang Dolly Parton's song

@user9130727856012 said:

"Why am I crying? Her voice is angelic."

@Quequ Bhima commented:

"Why is this girl not a blown musician but Wendy Shay is? I’m just asking for a friend though."

@doralan50 said:

"I can't stop watching much love to you."

@Irene said:

"My heart skip a beat when I heard her singing."

@user5980118574771 said:

"God has really blessed her with the voice."

@nazmar@gh said:

"I wish Dolly Parton will see this."

@Jake commented:

"Her voice sounds exactly like Dolly Parton."

Source: Legit.ng