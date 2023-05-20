A lovely lady with amazing curves shared a video that documented how she looked at 18-years old

The lady's recent transformation photo with curves as she posed on a railing had many people praising her shape

Many people in her comment section said she was also naturally beautiful when she was way younger

A very curvy Nigerian lady has shared a video of how she looked in her throwback photo compared to her present physique.

In the video that has gone viral, the lady's throwback photo came on screen. She looked innocent. The lady confirmed that she was 18 years old in the throwback snap.

People said the lady had always been beautiful. Photo source: @baby_ama6

Source: TikTok

Lady's transformation

A recent photo of her (@baby_ama6) that came on screen towards the end of the clip got many people asking her questions.

Many men in her comment section could not take their eyes off her shape as they wondered how she grew very big.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bambisooja said:

"You were beautiful already."

Larry Dak said:

"You have a bright future behind you dear … go and excel."

Blankson-Mills said:

"Please How old were you by then? Just age range please."

She replied:

"18 I think."

Dada noaaa said:

"The moment I saw your before photo… I knew you had a bright future behind you."

user9129239061526 said:

"From day one, sis u are beautiful."

Alhassan Eddie Turay said:

"️Great transformation."

Jamie said:

"Bruuuuhhhhh!!! My mouth is still open. Crazy transformation."

@omodano said:

"So beautiful. Abeg wetin you chop?"

favourayensu said:

"Your past sef no bad."

Daryl said:

"God has bn good to you.... Hurh! God bless U."

Amadu Jalloh243 said:

"Your future was already bright it your camera that was dark."

Godspower said:

"All I can just say is Hmmm."

frankbaffour531 said:

"You are were pretty since the 80s natural beauty."

Tomboy shared photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a young lady's transformation got many people asking questions. Her throwback photo has her looking reserved.

She also looked like a church girl in the old photo. Seconds into the clip, she appeared all glammed up and dressed in elegant clothes fit for men.

Lady's amazing transformation

In other news, a young lady known as Khumalo Siphesihle on TikTok shared a video that documented how she transformed from a petite lady to a beautiful damsel.

Using a popular sound on the platform, the first photo that came on had her frontal jaw a bit out with a protruding set of teeth.

Source: Legit.ng