A Nigerian lady who transformed her room in her parents' house said that she was disappointed with the first painters she employed

Before setting out to paint the whole room, the lady tore out all the wallpapers and moved out most of her things

The transformation look she achieved with white paint got many praising her superb renovation taste

A Nigerian lady has shared a short video showing the moment she transformed her room in her father's house.

Before the renovation started, the lady (@seleema__) had to tear down the wallpapers in her room. The daughter also described the wardrobe in her apartment as an olden-days model.

The first painters she employed failed her. Photo source: @seleema

Source: TikTok

Cool room's transformation

She almost emptied the room before a new paint job started. At one point in the video, she had to pull out her show rack from the wall.

After she had cleared the room, she employed painters. The lady said the first painters she called were disappointing. The room's new look wowed many.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady redecorates her father's room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @officialzaynab__, shared a short video of how she changed the look of her dad's room into a place that now looks like a 5-star hotel room.

The lady showed the state of the room before the renovation started. A few seconds into the video, the ceiling was decorated with new lighting installed.

Lad arranges her room well

In similar news, a young lady, @happinessmgani913, said she was able to manage the small space her one-room apartment could give her.

To arrange the room and make sure it suited her needs, the lady divided the place into different sections.

Source: Legit.ng