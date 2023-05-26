Hilda Baci has shared a video of her mother insisting on leaving her house not long after she arrived

According to the woman, she could not stay in her daughter's house because she didn't have any cooked food available

When her daughter questioned to know where she was leaving to, she revealed that she was going to eat at her son's place

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hilda Baci's mother has caused a frenzy online after acting funny at her daughter's house.

In the video, the woman reiterated that she could not stay at her daughter, Hilda's house.

Hilda Baci queries her mum about wanting to leave her house. Photo credit: Hildabaci.fp

Source: TikTok

When her daughter asked why she wanted to go so soon, she said it was because she had no food to serve her.

She further insisted on leaving for her son's house where she can cook and eat.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"You don't have food nau. I want to go," the woman insisted.

Social media reactions

@barongkindness said:

"But you are the one that cooked the food there."

@ifyzillions22 said:

"Typical example of my mom she can cook for her husband or son but we the girls in the house must cook for her."

@berry__ commented:

"Mothers always do this and sometimes I think it's unfair to put your sons higher than others."

@aviis__kitchen advised:

"Cook for mummy ooo."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci's mum cooks Asun rice with hair open

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the mother of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci had stirred reactions on Instagram with a video shared via her official account. The beautiful chef who runs the page @calabarpot on Instagram shared a video of herself cooking and advertising her big pot of Asun rice.

However, many netizens who spotted the video kicked against the fact that Hilda's mother wasn't covering her hair while cooking. They all took to the comments section of her video to suggest that she wears a scarf to cover her hair when cooking public meals.

Officialoziri.Stanley wrote: "Ma please be covering your hair, it's really important. We no fit de chop sweet rice garnished with hair. No be u dey cook am u are just making a video. U can not be cooking with your open hair, no Apron, long nails and painted lips thanks."

Source: Legit.ng