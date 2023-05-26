A beautiful Nigerian lady got more than she bargained for after attempting to cook food in Germany

In leaked WhatsApp chats, the young lady shared her experience after cooking for the first time

According to her, the smoke alarm went off up to 100 times while she was cooking, and this got her scared

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after attempting to cook for the first time in Germany.

She shared the scary ordeal with her sister, who leaked their WhatsApp chats on Twitter.

Lady tries to cook in Germany. Photo credit: @chuqu_amaka/Twitter, 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, she tried to cook for the first time, and the smoke alarm went off 100 times.

She wondered if frying was not allowed in Germany as the smoke alarm continued to go off.

"I finally cooked today. Smoke alarm went off like 100 times. E be like say them no dey too fry food for this Europea," she wrote.

Sharing the chats on Twitter, her sister, identified as Chuqu_amaka, wrote:

"My sister is in Germany for an internship. She sends us daily updates of her life as a European."

Social media reactions

Regina said:

"This happened to me in the same Germany. Na palm oil wan send me packing. It was not a funny experience."

Chukwumaeze Dike wrote:

"My story was in Stavanger Norway last September! The fire alarm went off 3 times in one month each time I made stew. I had to call the emergency helpline to let them know it was in error within 5 minutes or risk 500 euros fine. Na by force I learn to turn on vent and windows."

Oliver Daniel added:

"Be like. 100 times ontop just food wey person dey cook?"

See the post below:

Blind lady cooks sweet moi-moi with firewood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a blind Nigerian mother had impressed netizens online with her smartness despite her condition.

The blind woman did not allow her condition to hinder her from carrying out basic tasks at home. A heartwarming and inspiring clip showed her preparing a pot of moi-moi (bean pudding) with firewood.

Her son shared a video of the moment on TikTok with the caption: "I want to quickly show you how my mother makes moi-moi without her sight. She switches on the blending machine herself. After which, she put all the ingredients and put it on fire. Then she calls me to take my food after it is ready."

Source: Legit.ng