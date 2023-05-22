A video of a little boy fetching water on a narrow well has gone viral on Instagram

In the video, the boy demonstrated how to draw water from the narrow and uniquely designed well which is a source of water for them

Many social media users said it was an inventive well which has the potential to be safe for kids who may be prone to falling into bigger one and others said it reminded them of the level of suffering in Africa

A video has captured a little boy fetching water on a well which has sparked diverse conversations.

The video, which was posted by a user named @gossipmill, shows how the boy draws water from the narrow and uniquely designed well using a rope and a bucket.

Young boy showcases incentive well. Photo credit: @gossipmill Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Micro well with unique design

The well, which is probably located in a remote village, may be one of the many micro-wells that have been dug to give water to community members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many social media users commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the inventive well that has the potential to be safe for kids who may be prone to falling into bigger ones.

Some also said it reminded them of the level of suffering in Africa, where millions of people lack access to clean water and sanitation.

The video has received over 30,000 likes since it was uploaded on Instagram.

The video of the boy fetching water on a narrow well is an example of how social media can be used to highlight the challenges and opportunities that exist in Africa.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nimmyvibes reacted:

"Safe for kids and for people wey life don tired sef."

@VOC.Sun said:

"You see water abi you no see water?"

@mrdannypromo commented:

"Why are we comfortable suff£ring."

@mrclazzy also said:

"I think this the best way to fix a well now, kids will be very safe with this kind well."

@sandela740 also wrote:

"Safe for kids."

Boy with shiny black skin and blue eyes trends on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A boy from the village of Jejeti has gone viral on TikTok because of his beautiful blue eyes.

The video of the handsome little chap was captured and posted on TikTok by a user named Kingbygone.

n the video, the boy's rare blue eyes became noticeable when he stared directly into the camera. The boy's eyes looked so cute and even larger than normal because of the blue colour. Apart from his eyes, his shiny black skin completes his cuteness and makes him handsome.

Source: Legit.ng