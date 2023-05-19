A creative Nigerian man who stays in Kano state has converted his Keke into an open-roof car

In a video posted on Instagram, the man was seen cruising around town with the Keke as people hailed him

Some Instagram users have also appreciated the man's creative prowess, with some of them saying the Keke is a Jeep

A Nigerian man has taken his creativity to the next level by changing the physical appearance of his tricycle, popularly called Keke Napep.

The man has literarily converted his Keke Napep into a mini-car that looks classy and attractive to other road users.

The man rode his Keke around town in pride. Photo credit: Instagram/@amg_naija, @nothern vine.

In a video that was posted on Instagram, the man was seen cruising around town in the Keke.

Kano man puts large tires and cushion seats on his Keke

He was not the only occupant of the posh Keke as he rode alongside a woman who seemed to be enjoying herself.

Part of the things the man did to change the outlook and appearance of the Keke was that he removed the roof. This ultimately made it an 'open-roof Keke.' He also added large seats the size of the ones seen in cars.

Apart from the roof and seats, the man added large car tyres instead of the small ones Kekes are known for.

He equally modified the front and made it look like an expensive jeep.

As they rode along a major road, many people captured them with their phones while others simply shouted in awe.

The video has generated many comments on Instagram, where it was posted by @amg_naija. The video was attributed to @northern_vine.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man who converted his Keke to mini-car

@automobil_poacher said:

"Keke jeep."

@el_mansurr reacted:

"It's the seats for me."

@akpovike said:

"Nice innovation."

Source: Legit.ng