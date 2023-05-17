A group of female footballers were asked what they would have become if they were not footballers and their response were all unique

One of the female footballer said she would have become a nurse if she was not a professional athlete

The other one said she would have become an Engineer, many others chose professions like musicians, rapper and business woman

Female footballers are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes in the world.

They train hard, compete fiercely and inspire millions of fans with their skills and passion but what if they had chosen a different path in life?

Female reveal which profession they prefer.

Female footballers choose their favourite professions

A TikTok video has emerged which showed a group of female footballers from Nigeria answering the question posed to them about what they would have become if they were not playing the beautiful game.

Their answers were as diverse and interesting as their personalities and backgrounds.

One of the players said she would have become a nurse if she was not a professional athlete.

Another player said she would have become an engineer if she was not a footballer. It must have been that she loved math and science and enjoyed solving problems and creating things.

Some of the other players chose professions that were related to their hobbies or talents outside of football.

For example, one player said she would have become a musician, another said she would have become a rapper and another said she would have become a business woman.

The female footballers interviewed showed that they are not only amazing at playing football, but also have many other skills and aspirations that make them unique and admirable.

Watch the video below

