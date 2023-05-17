A Nigerian student narrated a painful experience he had with an ex-girlfriend after he had given his all to her

The man sent N5000 to the lady when she demanded money for food to cater for their meal during his planned visit

After the student had spent a total of N6,500 from the N8,350 in his bank account, the lady told him not to visit anymore

A young Nigerian student narrated his most horrible dating experience. He said he sent N5,000 to a lady's Opay account he was dating when he was going to visit her.

In a video shared by @erosneephy, he revealed that when he sent her the money, he only had N8,350 in his account. The girlfriend was also a student.

The student said he was shocked when he saw a man in his girlfriend's house. Photo source: @erosneephy

Man heartbroken after catching cheating girlfriend

According to him, the lover needed the money for foodstuff so they could eat when he visited. To keep the lady connected to the internet, he used N1,500 to get her an MTN subscription.

The man stated that after he had done all that, the lady turned around and told him her sister was around. Against all warnings, the man went to her place and was surprised when he saw the lady in a towel and an old man on her bed.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wealth said:

"The fact he’s saying this without crying. Is giving me joy."

OG said:

"Na so i send transport for one girl, till today she still dey road."

Call me Wills said:

"IDAN NO DEY GO MEET WOMAN NA WOMAN DEY COME MEET IDAN. U PLAYED A VERY WRONG SCENE BRO."

100 100 AJIEEH OF TIKTOK said:

"This guy has experience a lot."

fittest said:

"Omo this kind thing happens to me too at iree poly 2009 funke na God go punish you that year na treak i tay go bk to osogbo I com turn to beg on road."

YomiKing said:

"Dating student girls na risky investment."

Source: Legit.ng