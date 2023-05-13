A hilarious video of a little boy mimicking the walking style of a model has gone viral on social media

In the video, the boy wore a yellow polo perfectly tucked into red jean trousers with boots while catwalking along a road

The video has stirred so many reactions on social media from netizens who found the little child's action very hilarious

A little boy has sparked comments of laughter and excitement on social media after catwalking along a street.

The little boy was captured in funny attire walking along the street while being filmed by a surprised adult.

Little boy walks like rich boss Photo credit: @juniorboss_official

Source: TikTok

The funny child who rocked a yellow polo and red jeans threw his legs and tilted his body from side to side while taking the walk.

The funny video shared by @juniorboss_official has attracted so many reactions from netizens who commented on the child's funny pattern of walking.

Social media reactions

@fitzroybernard651 said:

"That's the walk you make when you just realize that you have become a billionaire."

@achiengyongo wrote:

"This boy is killing the walk."

@Errol Hanley added:

"I don't know if I should laugh or be very concerned."

@Cailash reacted:

"What do you call this."

@Alim Brenda replied:

"And he does it better than his father."

@Linda added:

"Me when I get my salary."

@user6731383697975 commented:

"Like son like father."

@bossladynatz said:

"Would love to see who he is impersonating."

@user623055226775 wrote:

"That man match up him poor son life, can't stop laughing."

Watch the video below:

Little girl catwalks before crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has grabbed the attention of TikTok users with her outstanding ability to catwalk like a model. The performance of the girl who was dressed in a knee-length gown was captured in a video posted by Iyabongwa.

The short clip lasted just 40 seconds, but it was enough for the girl to sweep the audience off their feet. Her star performance saw the crowd shouting and clapping for her while many more removed their phones to video her. She walked confidently into the arena, making her girlish moves like a professional supermodel.

She walked to each table and greeted those seated with so much air of confidence, showing that she was prepared for the show. Many people who have come across the video have expressed deep admiration for the girl. She has been called a future supermodel by fans she won after the video was posted on Christmas day, 2022. Over 467k people have seen the clip.

Source: Legit.ng