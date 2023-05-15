An entertaining video of a plus-size couple busting some moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok clip shows the dancing duo moving together in sync to a vibey tune while sporting big smiles

The footage made a great impression among viewers who praised the couple's vibe and positive energy

A TikTok couple had social media users losing their minds with excitement after showing off some of their amazing dance moves online.

A clip posted on the video-sharing app by @toriandron shows the plus-size couple dancing to a catchy tune with great energy and huge smiles on their faces.

Energetic couple win over scores of fans with dance routine Image: @toriandron/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man's infectious smile had netizens in awe as they couldn't help gushing about it. One person even referred to it as "amazingly breathtaking".

Entertained netizens shower the dancing couple with love

Couple's content is a guaranteed winner and the universal language of dance has a way of bringing people from all walks of life together. The couple's positive energy and impressive moves had netizens flooding the comments section with praise and sweet compliments.

Nunezclan replied:

"His energy and his BEAUTIFUL SMILE!! You ate that baby!!!! Give us MOOOOORE."

@vlm310 wrote:

"His smile coupled with his energy is like whoa!!!"

ToMuchTohandle69 reacted:

"Love y’all ."

PrettySuccessful❤️ replied:

"He killed it I love it ."

deed12606 commented:

"Aww that smile is infectious. Put a smile on my face."

Beloved.Pearl replied:

"He can dance PERIOD!!!!"

Yahaira Mendez said:

"New follower, love it yessss."

KeepingFitGirl reacted:

"Get it y’all!!! And that awesome smile!!!"

Chi.Lyfe.Queen replied:

"I can see him turning up on a 7-day cruise. Everyone looking forward to hanging out with him. ."

Romantic elderly couple dances in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram video of an elderly couple dancing in public has gone viral and elicited reactions.

In the video posted by @nigerianwedding, the couple danced romantically like young people, and they were able to hold everyone spellbound. The man has got really strong knees as he kept going down, squatting and dancing. He bent down like a young person, holding his wife by the waist as they danced sweetly.

Not many people, even young ones, can pull off such moves as it requires strong knees. The caption across the video read: This could be you, but your knee gone gone."

Source: Briefly.co.za