An elderly couple have gone viral on Instagram after they performed a beautiful, romantic dance in public

The couple took over the dancing floor, and young people around the place could not but applaud their skills

The man, in particular, has been described in flowering terms by dance lovers who have seen his moves

An Instagram video of an elderly couple dancing in public has gone viral and elicited reactions.

In the video posted by @nigerianwedding, the couple danced romantically like young people, and they were able to hold everyone spellbound.

Their dance moves were very energetic, and the man, in particular, was praised because of the way he handled the show.

Elderly couple performs romantic dance in public

He used the opportunity to adore his wife by always moving close to her and touching her in a nice way.

At some points, he bent down like a young person and held his wife by the waist and danced with her sweetly.

The dance between the man and his wife surprised a lot of people who may have thought they couldn't dance because of their old age.

Young people on Instagram are praising the couple for keeping it clean and flawless on the dance floor.

Reactions from Instagram users

@deemo4atl said:

"I love them! Happy to see that they are still dancing!"

@dominica540 commented:

"Things I love to see. I want to grow old with my man like this."

@jfet_fashion said:

"I can only imagine their younger days."

@real_angel_official reacted:

"But how come grandpa knees is better than mine."

@biez___raj said:

"I am going to use pain killer on his behalf after watching this video."

@1andonly_l_e_a reacted:

"Love everything about this."

@ellaoris123 commented:

"Grandpa was indeed and is still a rolling stone."

