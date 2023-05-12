"Show Us Your Face": Lady in Black Gown Dances and Shakes Waist During Party, TikTok Video Goes Viral
- 1.9 million people on TikTok have seen the video of a lovely lady who danced sweetly during a party
- The lady turned her back to the camera and danced gently to Cough, a viral song by Kizz Daniel
- The lady looked so beautiful even from behind, and some of her fans have asked her to turn and show her face
Avideo of a lady dancing at a party has racked up millions of views on TikTok, as many loved her performance.
The video went viral because of the lady's beauty and how she carried herself elegantly on the dance floor.
In the video, which was posted by @the_gallery_studios, the lady was seen at a beautifully decorated event venue.
Elegant lady in mini-dress dances at a party
Dressed in an off-shoulder mini gown, she danced alone, but some admirers used their smartphones to capture her sweet moves.
"You are spectacular": Man and woman dance for each other in front of village house, video goes viral on TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
One exciting thing about the dance was that the elegant lady refused to show her face fully.
Her fans and admirers on TikTok only got the opportunity to watch her back as she danced. Some dropped their opinions in the comment section, asking her to turn her face so that they will see her clearly.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@muammadsani805 said:
"Nice one babe."
@chinemeremamos767 commented:
"Show us your face."
@user3136813934661
"The back makes sense walahi. I like it."
@Excel David HP commented:
"You're so pretty."
@user8028085399296 said:
"I'm in love with your dress."
@user9875361396487 commented:
"You are pretty babe."
@Prince said:
"You have won the challenge."
@irenemathias552 said:
"You look so cute."
@Asmrani said:
"Nothing doper than having a piece of chocolate after siping a coffee."
@Donp969 reacted:
"Which wedding this?"
"She is stronger than me": Young girl in croc shoes dances in front of large crowd, video goes viral on TikTok
@DKT.TRAVIS said:
"The cameraman should be sent home. Very poor performance by cameraman."
Plumpy lady goes viral because of her dance
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a chubby lady danced during a wedding, and she became the centre of attention.
It was a moment of wonder when the lady appeared, and her beauty became very evident.
It was like her beauty lightened up the party, and her dance made the place lively.
Source: Legit.ng