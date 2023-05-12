A funny video of a man who was wearing a long cloth and cap usually worn by people from Northern Nigeria has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the man saw a lady dancing and shaking waist and wanted to dance with her until she was stopped by a bouncer

The Nigerian man was so enchanted by the lady who was dancing and making amazing waist moves that he did not not know when he stood up from his place to move towards her to dance with her until he was stopped

A hilarious video of a Nigerian man who was captivated by a lady’s dance moves has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which was posted by @originalokokobioko, shows a man wearing a long cloth and cap typically worn by people from Northern Nigeria.

Alhaji lost control after seeing a lady shaking waist. Photo credit: @originalokokobioko Source: TikTok

Man lost control after seeing a lady shaking waist

He was watching a lady who was dancing and shaking her waist on the stage.

The man seemed to be so enchanted by the lady’s performance that he did not notice when he stood up from his seat and walked towards her, apparently wanting to join her on the stage.

However, he was stopped by a bouncer who blocked his way and pushed him back.

The identities of the man, the lady and the place have not been revealed yet, but many users are curious to know more about them and their stories.

The video has been viewed many times on TikTok and has received thousands of likes and comments.

Many users found the video funny and relatable, while others praised the lady’s dancing skills and the bouncer’s professionalism.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KyeiNwom reacted:

"Alhaji wants to be at a place sefa."

@che_lla said:

"Alhaji want to connect with the same matching outfit but eweee lol&this one di33 alhaji do yawa."

@user3033567665216 wrote:

"Das whyl said I won't marry him again naka by now people are tagging me."

@Adamcy commented:

"Wetin carry alhaji go there?"

@Khobi Lesions also commented:

"See alhaji en nose ooo."

@PopBaby:

"Look her facial expressions. Who did this to my man?"

Source: Legit.ng