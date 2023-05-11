A video of a kind stranger feeding a cow he met on the street has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the cow was looking for something to eat in the dustbin before the stranger came on a bike and offered the cow sweet watermelon

The cow who appeared hungry quickly ate the watermelon and the kind man continued to feed the cow with the watermelon in the video

A young man took to the street and saw a hungry cow looking for food in a dustbin.

The man who was behind the camera did not hesitate to feed the cow with the watermelon he had with him which the cow gladly ate.

Kind stranger feeds cow. Photo credit: @gk_boom1 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watermelon safe for cow

Watermelon is a safe and healthy treat for cows, as it contains vitamins, antioxidants and water that can boost their immune system and hydration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cows can eat not only the flesh but also the rind and seeds of watermelon, which have additional nutrients.

Experts recommend giving cows only a small amount of watermelon per day, and not as a substitute for their regular diet of hay and grass.

The man who filmed the video has not been identified yet, but he has won the hearts of many animal lovers online.

His simple act of kindness has shown that even a small gesture can make a big difference in an animal’s life.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@officialharlexino reacted:

"And he won't ever forget that face."

DannyKfosuie said:

"The time u realize.. you're bike has been chewed."

@MunirDayyab wrote:

"No more fight again betweenu and her."

@MascudHasan commented:

"They spread concrete on her grazing land."

Moment cow enters store, sends social media into funny frenzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that It is the joy of every shop owner that he records huge patronage each day but for a certain shop owner, it wasn't so to be.

This is as a cow shows up to an unidentified store, leaving the store owner confused.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the cow seemed to have gained access from a different entry point as it didn't appear through the front door.

Source: Legit.ng