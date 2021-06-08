- A trending video has captured the awkward moment a cow stormed a clothing store and disrupted its activities

- The animal seemed to have come for shopping as it goes for some clothing materials, litters the floor before running off

- The funny clip has generated massive reactions from social media users with some wondering how the cow gained access to the store

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is the joy of every shop owner that he records huge patronage each day but for a certain shop owner, it wasn't so to be.

This is as a cow shows up to an unidentified store, leaving the store owner confused.

Cow 'visits' store, scatters items as store owner stands in awe Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the cow seemed to have gained access from a different entry point as it didn't appear through the front door.

In the clip @kingtundeednut shared on Instagram, the animal went to a section of the store as if looking for a particular item and stormed off as it is chased by persons who appeared to be security personnel.

Social media users found the video amusing

Instagram users passed funny remarks to the video, some thought the animal was cultured not to have messed the place with poo.

@domingo_loso stated:

"Why that other man dey run like that? Liked by Bubu."

@alexdoubleup said:

"What will happen soon or what have been happening since we were kids?"

@teenitch remarked:

"These Malus na butty so e no sh*it green sh*it full that place?..I trust dem Usman of Ilorin cows.."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cow storms hospital ward

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video had emerged of the moment a cow stormed a hospital ward.

In the video that was shared by a Nigerian doctor identified on social media as Aproko Doctor, the animal could be seen walking into the facility as if performing ward round.

Most of the beds in the ward were empty but one patient quickly sat upright as he saw the animal approaching.

As expected, Nigerians couldn't stop talking about the video as they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Source: Legit