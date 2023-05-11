Another proud moment for the country as Bolaji Alonge presents authentic African narratives to the world in the UK

The ace documentary photographer is currently exhibiting “Iconic Lagos at the 2023 Brighton Fringe Arts Festival

Iconic Lagos captures the soul of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre and arts hub, and evokes its essence

Bolaji Alonge, Eyes of a Lagos Boy, is presenting his exhibition, Iconic Lagos, at the 2023 Brighton Fringe Arts Festival in the United Kingdom (UK), in what has been likened to an assertive push for the Nigerian arts at the global stage.

The ace photographer parades his works at the annual arts festival, which already started on Tuesday, May 9, and will end on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Jubilee Library, Brighton’s main library.

Nigerian documentary photographer, Bolaji Alonge, is telling the authentic Lagos stories through photos in the UK.

Bolaji, also a filmmaker and journalist, traveller, and documentary photographer, will further showcase Iconic Lagos to the audience and a teeming legion of art enthusiasts at Plus X Innovation Hub from Tuesday, May 23, to Sunday, June 4.

Brighton Fringe, unarguably England’s largest arts festival and one of the largest fringe festivals in the world, is held annually throughout the UK city.

Telling original African, Lagos stories through the lens

Iconic Lagos celebrates everyday life in Lagos, Nigeria’s former capital and commercial nerve centre, by “honouring its inhabitants and exploring what makes the city unique.”

Lagos is hailed as the home of Nollywood and the cradle of Afrobeats, Nigerian arts and fashion. Tradition and futurism are merged into everyday habits that marry now and then.

The artist, Bolaji, aims to present an authentic narrative through photography and art to the next generation, from the colours of the streets and markets of Lagos, the hustle and bustle, to the sun-soaked beaches by its shores.

“Last summer, my wife and I were publicizing the maiden edition of Iconic Lagos that was held in September 2022 during a trip in Europe. We came across huge colourful photo-posters lining the walls of the Brighton Central train station that read ‘Iconic Brighton’ and excitedly pointed out the synchronicity of our messages.

We had no idea then that we will be bringing the same exhibition to that very city the following year. I am proud to show Lagos to a new audience on this platform,” Alonge told LEGIT.ng about the Brighton Fringe.

Iconic Lagos is presented as part of the Culture Connex Festival season in collaboration with Urbanflo, PACE, Brighton Fringe, Brighton Pride and the University of Sussex.

Alonge photographs everyday life and highlights the beauty of the continent’s largest city, while working towards a balanced representation in the eyes of the world. At Brighton Fringe, Alonge presents his own work and mixed art in collaboration with Jason Ogbazi.

