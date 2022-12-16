A beautiful lady has amazed many people online after she posted a video of her room divided into sections to meet different needs

The smart lady arranged the room in such a way that somewhat serves the purpose of a full flat

Many social media users who reacted to the clip asked her different questions as some wanted to know how she did it

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young lady, @sebeti, who rented a one-room apartment has made a video to show people how she portioned the space into different sections.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

The lady put much thoughtfulness into the room arrangement. Photo source: TikTok/@sebeti

Source: UGC

Lady's room made classy

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Her L-shaped couch not only adds class to her room's look, but it also serves as a partition between the parlour and the space used for the kitchen and bedroom.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Linah Justine asked:

"Can i get da picture of yu bed plzz?"

Sueh said:

"Honestly this room is so big and well arranged."

highestLuda said:

"Take off the curtain from the back of the stove pls."

user8030711620616 said:

"Wow, beautiful and well arranged. wonder how you will arrange a mansion when you get one."

Afiadekyi said:

"Pls is so risky with the gas cylinder can u put it outside and connect the wire in."

Beatrice Naa Korkor said:

"Move the cylinder to where the bucket is. Too close to the cooker."

user6160188334284 said:

"Oh my goodness this is so lovely darling u shld be my mentor I guess."

Another lady arranged her 1 room well

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @happinessmgani913, made a short video of how she was able to manage the small space her one-room apartment could give her.

To arrange the room and make sure it suited her needs, the lady divided the place into different sections.

What was just a room became one that now had a kitchen, a dressing place and a corner for a fridge and dispenser.

Source: Legit.ng