A young Nigerian lady shared a video of the apartment she newly rented, which she does not have money to furnish

Despite the room looking empty and bare, the Nigerian lady rejoiced as she called God her good roommate

Many TikTkers who reacted to her video said that her getting an apartment is something she should be proud of

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @___jesam, has got many people praising her after she made a video of the room she rented and living in without having any piece of furniture.

In the clip that has gone viral, the lady danced with joy as she said that God is her roommate. She said that she would live in the house despite the fact that it is empty.

People said that she made a brave move. Photo source: @___jesam

Source: TikTok

Lady rented room with fine interior decor

The lady added that she is good with the situation as much as God is not complaining. Her video of hope got many people's reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some TikTokers who commented on her post said that having a roof over one's head is a big win, and she needs to celebrate nonetheless.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Swann henry said:

"Same here but how God started giviing me small small money to day but few things...and him alone will complete my house furnitures for me and you amen."

Bestie young joked:

"Na to carry my bed and some furniture come, make we be roommate o."

mo_boluwarin said:

"We plenty for there na my sitting room dey empty na only room I don get money for lols."

Blaqsauce said:

"A win is a win sweetheart congratulations."

TAIWOBLAQ said:

"My dear, it’s a gradual process, na small small, me sef just buy bed last month."

Macmillan said:

"Small small Everywhere we’re go set."

Cutieee_flawless said:

"Congratulations.. that’s a big win."

mayvel said:

"Omo na small small I just buy curtain rod and floor for my bed 3 days ago Omo bed stands cost."

Another lady without furniture slept on floor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, got many praising her move to become independent when she shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them. After padding the floor with thick clothes, she covered them with a wrapper.

Tenant decorated single

In other news, a young lady (@oselineghartey) got the attention of many people with the interior decor of her apartment. She said people asked her where she got the design inspiration from.

The lady rugged her room to make it very cool. The colour of her bedframe matched the decor of the apartment.

Source: Legit.ng