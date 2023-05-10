A young Nigerian teacher has shared her experience with one of her pupils who's so fond of her in school

The little boy caught her trying to sneak out of the school premises without saying goodbye to him in his class

In the trending video, he approached her and listed out the things he wanted her to get for him when returning the next day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian Tiktoker, Ruby Chibabyy, has jokingly expressed her fears over being arrested by her pupil, Solomon if she’s unable to bring what he requested of her.

Ruby, who shared a video of the little boy via her page, revealed that Solomon caught her trying to leave the school premises without saying goodbye to him.

Little boy sees stops teacher from leaving school Photo credit: @chibabyy

Source: TikTok

Ruby is swerving as a corps member in Solomon’s school and has been helping him and his elder sister, Boluwatife Semilore since she found out they had lost both parents.

According to her, Solomon didn’t want her to leave after he caught her, as he kept calling her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Finally, he allowed her to leave as he listed several things he wanted Ruby to get for him.

Ruby narrated:

“He caught me trying to go without saying goodbye. He asked if I was going home, I said yes. He said I should wait let him get his bag and said a few things in Yoruba I didn’t understand.

"I said bye and he called me back again. He now gave me a list of things to bring for him tomorrow. He was even showing me from the shop opposite the school so I don’t make mistake.

"See you tomorrow Solo baby. I might be arrested if I don’t come with them”.

She further noted in the comments section that most of Solomon’s classmates now refer to her as “Solomon’s mother.”

Social media reactions

@stud2_muffin4 said:

"How about the sister Mehn I cried seeing him happy I pray God to strengthen you."

@toun457 reacted:

"I will just sit on d ground and be playing with him. I am not going home again. So cute."

@idowuhabzat said:

"God bless you for putting a smile on his face. I will follow you because of him."

@labbycake noted:

"This Islamic grammar school omi adio Ibadan I guess school two or three sha."

@maryambroken2029 wrote:

"The handsome man I see in future may God lighten up you future my son."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares hard question a pupil was asked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war has become the headache of a primary 3 student after it was given as an assignment.

This is after a Nigerian lady, Aisha Umar Bello, took to Twitter to share the 'hard' assignment wondering why a school would give such to a primary 3 student. Aisha marvelled that she being a graduate would have difficulty attempting the assignment if given. She sought help from netizens in answering the question.

@abba_g_ wrote: "The thing is our schools have completely lost it, they are going over board and some claim they are teaching the kids Oxford/Cambridge standard and no one is checking them, in simple words the syllabus they are adopting is too advanced for these kids."

Source: Legit.ng