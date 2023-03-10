A Nigerian man has taken to social media to scold his wife after he returned to the shop where she sells footwear and other clothing materials

He found his wife sleeping and repeatedly called out her name, saying she was in the wrong over her action

Decrying her action, he said it was wrong for her to sleep in the shop as her phone or their kid could be made away with

A Nigerian man has slammed his wife online for sleeping in their footwear and clothing materials shop.

He had stepped out, only to return to find her sleeping on the floor while their little kid played around.

He lamented that she was sleeping. Photo Credit: (@xtaray_)

Source: TikTok

He recorded her, telling his potential viewers to look at the kind of person he married. He said she was wrong for sleeping and was better off as a housewife.

The displeased man wondered what would have happened if someone had come in and stolen her phone or their kid.

He called out her name, trying to wake her up. The lady, Esther, woke up and expressed displeasure at her husband for recording her.

The TikTok video stirred hilarious reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Eva Blessed said:

"Abeg body no big firewood, live her to rest."

barbiekelly0 said:

"Y ur husband lyk call Esther ni?

"I too lyk una plz."

i_am_o.j2 said:

"On behalf of online umuada kindly leave her sleep oo! The time ur sleeping at night she’s sending the kids to go and pee."

user6262074940858 said:

"Madam don tire."

mhizfaith said:

"Please leave her to have some rest oo."

ladyb said:

"Oga no dey disturb our mama oo na u no mk her sleep for night,e no dey easy oo."

mumubread said:

"Make dem no Dey video who?no be u teach ur husband work?u never even start."

Source: Legit.ng