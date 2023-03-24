A young Nigerian man who is not waiting to have the money for his building at once has taken it bit by bit

After the young man was done clearing the land and buying blocks and sand, he took the construction to a lintel level

People who saw the progress he has already made on the building congratulated him for a job well done

A young Nigerian man, @lord_finney, who is invested in having a permanent roof over his head, shared a video of how he is developing his site.

After getting a piece of land, the man employed labourers to clear the place and started his foundation. He captured the moment a truck brought sand to the site.

The Nigerian man said he has completed the first stage. Photo source: @lord_finney

Man roofs his house

When the house was at the lintel level before roofing, the man climbed on it and made a video. He also took a photo of the building after it was roofed.

The young man said he was happy to have completed the first stage of the construction. The next thing he looks forwards to is making interior finishing touches and furnishing the building.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments and more than 900 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user3617778698034 said:

"Congrat bro I tap from your Grace."

@A minutes said:

"Big congratulations bro."

@Blessed_currency said:

"U try e no easy."

@happinessizekor said:

"Congratulations I am the next."

@Macauleypounds said:

"Na bush you for go buy land."

@:first_place_medal said:

"Congratulation blood I tap your grace."

@Sylvester said:

"Congrats my bro more wining."

@realnath said:

"More to come."

