A Nigerian man has attracted attention on Twitter after he brought out a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car

He posted photos of the car on his Twitter handle and said he intends to sell it for the sum of N3 million

Many Twitter users are reacting to the post, and some said they never knew such a car still existed

A Nigerian man has posted photos of a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car and the photos have gone viral.

In a Twitter post, the man named Uchenna Odu said the car is for sale and invited people to buy it.

He said he intends to sell the car for N3 million, asking those interested to buy the car and go back to old school.

Photos of 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car go viral

The 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car is painted blue, and Uchenna said it is registered.

Not long after he made the tweet, many people started reacting to it. Many said they did not know that the kind of car still existed.

People quickly remembered their childhood when the Beetle car used to be very popular.

The photos of the car have gone viral, and some people are still reacting to it with funny comments.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@nairawall said:

"Suffer nor dey tire you. I nor get the power to turn the steering."

@Odi_richi commented:

"E con even carry plateau plate number..the state I was born and bred in."

@obanyanwu said:

"Azubuike for 3m? Mazi no break my heart."

@DavidKing77777 said:

"You see this Volkswagen beetle, in few more years, 10 million naira cannot buy it. That's vintage, some production will be looking for vintages at all cost just to create the magic they've pictured. As I blow, I go buy am use am go see my inlaw them....SHEKPA."

@arthurtelfair8 said:

"This car would worth more that 3m in some countries.. they fit auction this car $50k upward."

@Easyfunk said:

"Way too cheap for a vintage car like this. Good luck with sales!"

Source: Legit.ng