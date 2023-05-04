A 15-year-old boy, Lotanna Azuokeke, has written his name in the history books of the Nigerian academic scene

The teenager, a student of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans Ekulu, Enugu State, broke the five-year-old JAMB UTME record

The native of Ọba in Idemmili South LGA of Anambra State scored 99 in Mathematics, scoring an overall 337 out of 400 points

A new record has been set in the just-concluded 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

As reported by The Nation, 15-year-old Lotanna Azuokeke of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate, Trans Ekulu, Enugu State, set the new record after scoring 99 marks in Mathematics, 88 in chemistry, 86 in physics, and 64 in the English Language, racking up overall 337 points.

The 15-year-old Azuokeke is a native of Ọba in Idemmili South LGA of Anambra State. Photo: Jamb official, Igbere TV

Source: Facebook

This development was made known in a statement issued by Dr Chiwuike Uba, the spokesperson for the school's founder.

According to Uba, the 15-year-old smashed the record earlier set by Chidera Obi, who scored 329 marks five years ago.

He said:

“Azụokeke broke record set by Chidera Obi who scored 329 marks to emerge overall best, five years ago.

“Report shows that Azuokeke applied to study electrical/electronic engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).”

As contained in the statement, the Bishop Otubelu Juniorate School was established on 6th October 2008.

It was gathered that the school started operations with only 24 students but has now gone on to tutor 411 students.

Uba according to Daily Nigerian said:

“The school recorded 100 per cent success in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE); three students came out with 11As each.

“We are proud of the success we have attained so far. Our JAMB results are simply wonderful, our WASSCE and NECO results are not bad also.”

Azuokeke, currently holding on to the JAMB UTME record, is a native of Ọba in Idemmili South LGA of Anambra State.

