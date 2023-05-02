JAMB has released the results of the 2023 UTME results conducted last Monday and Tuesday

The examination board then excluded the results of 4 categories of candidates, including the visually impaired persons, among others

The development was disclosed in a statement by Fabian Benjamin, the head of public affairs and protocol of the examination board

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted last Tuesday and Monday have been released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Nation reported that the examination board revealed that 1, 595, 779 candidates were registered for the examination, which was conducted in 708 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in 105 examination towns across the country.

Details of 2023 JAMB results

According to the board, the results of 4 categories of candidates were not included in the released results. They include:

Those who have been rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday, April 6. Visually impaired candidates whose conducts are undergoing processing. Those absent during the examination. Candidates whose results are under investigation.

How to check 2023 JAMB/UTME results

The examination body then urged candidates who sat for the examination to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 through the phone number they used for registration of the exams, adding that they would get the results as an SMS.

This was disclosed in a statement by Fabian Benjamin, the head of public affairs and protocol of JAMB, on Tuesday, March 2.

The statement reads in part:

“To check the results, all a candidate needs to do is simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration, and the result would be returned as a text message."

