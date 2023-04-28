A video capturing three beautiful girls from South Eastern Nigeria has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending clip, the girls showcased their beauty and one of them made some dance moves

All the three girls who were walking out of a building were fair lady who appeared confident in themselves

Three young girls who were also well dressed dazzled social media users with their amazing beauty.

In the viral video, the girl recorded themselves walking out of a building with one lady embracing a backpack.

Beautiful girls have fun in front of camera. Photo credit: @Nnenna_633

State with the most beautiful ladies

The ladies also made a statement indicating that the they believe Anambra, a state in South Eastern Nigeria has one of the most beautiful ladies.

They also disclosed that they are aware that there are tribes in Nigerian with pretty ladies but Anambra girls take the front seat when it comes to beauty.

Many social media users who saw the video also attested to the fact they were beautiful ladies and indicated that there are also other states in the south eastern part of Nigeria with beautiful women too.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@BADDIE reacted:

"Nah we dey run this town e Anambra too fine."

@user6208277681459 said:

"IMO no like to much talk abeg."

@Jeff 190 wrote:

"Anambra to the world drop your town."

@Alexbllss5 commented:

"PROUD IGBO BOY IMO NO DEY TALK. IMO state for life."

@user6376187143350 added:

"Make way for Anambra babes."

@DIbaby589:

"Especially Imo girls."

@Daveena:

"Imo nor like much talk normally we choke with beauty."

@user8593688115617:

"Igbo dey Run am. Buh Na IMO dey run the biggest town."

Source: Legit.ng