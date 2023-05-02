A woman who approached a man whose hair was long for a hairdo has gone viral on TikTok

A female hair maker approached a stranger on the street and asked him if he would like to make his hair.

The young man found the offer too good to be true but then he was willing to give it a try, he followed her to the shop where the hair will be made.

When they got to the shop, the woman made one last request, asking if she could take the mirrors off until hair was done.

In South Africa, touching a stranger's hair is considered a taboo. Photo credit: @thehannaswoman Source: TikTok

The man said no problem and the lady immediately started making the hair, taking it row by row.

Taboo in South Africa

When he finally completed the hair, the man's reaction was not captured but it appeared that he loved the process.

Many social media users who watched the video said it was taboo to approach someone with such request in South Africa.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

@GOOSEYkoos reacted:

"In south africa you run if someone asks to touch your hair."

@LeslleOphelle said:

"It looks good. he just needs it lined up in the front of his head by a barber."

@AceCapalotz wrote:

"But how she know he wanted weave in."

@aprllcloch68 commented:

"It's cute thoough. There was no twists but braids it looks real."

@LoulsChege also commented:

"In South Africa I will run away if someone wanna do my hair for free, worse if it's free."

@Hannahczerny also reacted:

"Aww the way he smiled."

@Jalex_Izzle:

"Come to Kenya please. anyone knows what she lotion she added after finishing the braid."

