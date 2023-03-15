A talented male hairstylist has shared an inspiring video after braiding his client's hair in a creative manner

While sharing the video, he stated that he is not just a stylist but a professional creative expert as proven in the clip

The video has attracted so many reactions from netizens who appreciated the beautiful and creative work he did

A video shared by a talented Nigerian hairstylist, Diamond, has sparked so many reactions on social media.

The young man was spotted weaving his client's hair in a very neat and fashionable style in a video he posted.

Nigerian man braids lady's hair Photo Credit: @iamdiamond52

Source: TikTok

According to him, he's not just a stylist but a professional creative hairstylist who is talented at what he does.

He also encouraged people not to give up on anything they do or pursue. The video has attracted so many reactions from people who found his work stunning and creative.

Other netizens went ahead to enquire about his address and location as they commented on his level of creativity.

He wrote;

"I'm not just a stylist, I'm a professional creative hairstylist. Never give up on anything you do."

Social media reactions

@prettymee wrote:

"U are very talented and am so happy for u keep it up God bless ur hustle."

@Temmytee reacted:

"Location please?"

@Dubai boy said:

"Nice work keep on."

@Wig__Planet replies:

"May God continue to bless your handwork. Amen."

@BriSun:

"Truly you're a good hair stylist... it's very neat and beautiful."

@olanrewajufolake3 wrote:

"Where is ur shop@sexxysidd:nice one. were you at."

@Couples_Quarters commented:

"Are you based in Lagos?"

@PortHarcourt First Lady added:

"This is super amazing."

@Thanashae Irving said:

"I love your talent that teaches ppl you can be anything no matter who you are your so creative and you have a great gift god keep him in the name."

@maliatris410 reacted:

"I want to learn, Do you offer a training?"

@Chibaby said:

"Guy you are good abeg!"

@bbygina01 wrote:

"Please were are you located."

@dalydice commented:

"So beautiful."

Watch the video below:

