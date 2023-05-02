A little white girl has earned the admiration of many Nigerians over her love for singer Asake's hit song Organise

While at home, the song played on the television and the little girl suddenly went gaga as she vibed to it

Her mum watched with amazement as her little girl danced wildly and tried to sing the Yoruba part of the song

A little Oyinbo girl went gaga as Nigerian singer Asake's song titled Organise played on the television.

Immediately the song began to play, the kid screamed out the first chorus and jumped up happily.

The kid went gaga over the hit song. Photo Credit: @itschantybaby

Source: TikTok

Like someone overwhelmed by excitement, the kid danced wildly as she sang along while her mum recorded.

She did funny dance steps and moved her body without concern and tried to sing the Yoruba part of the song.

The kid's mum who seemed to have noticed her child's love for Asake's song shared the clip on TikTok with the caption, "When her fave song is organise."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Yemisi Toye said:

"We're definitely giving her a yoruba name..."

oladixton said:

"Waited patiently for her to sing d Yoruba part but still she is so adorable. Glad u had fun girl."

maajin adam said:

"One of our ancestors in Europe,iyabo come back home."

jimsfrank said:

''That's my baby girl.

"All the way from Nigeria."

spankytacky said:

"Your daughter's Yoruba Nigerian name shall now be "Ewatomi" meaning beauty is enough for me. welcome home daughter of Africa."

I am the Queen of the 'dom' said:

"We Nigerians recognize this beautiful baby Welcome home sister girl."

Flying_Dutchman said:

"That’s our country song what the hell she knows how to sing the song."

lizzzzz said:

"Your daughter has got a beautiful voice."

Source: Legit.ng