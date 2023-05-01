A boy on TikTok has gone viral because of a funny but entertaining dance he performed in public

The young boy was in the midst of other children who were also dancing, but he quickly stole the show

The video has attracted funny comments from dance lovers who have seen the trending video on TikTok

A young boy who displayed funny dance steps in a TikTok video has gone viral on the platform.

In the video posted on TikTok by @kayce905, the boy danced in the midst of other children, but he was the star performer.

The boy danced with his eyes partly closed at some points. Photo credit: TikTok/@kayce905.

Source: TikTok

The children were at a place that looked like a kindergarten school when they performed the popular Kilimanjaro dance.

Young boy steals show with his dance in public

The young boy danced like a comedian who was out to amuse people and to make fans laugh.

He funnily rolled his eyes while dancing. Also, at some points, his eyes were closed.

Meanwhile, other children around him were also dancing, but his energy surpassed their own.

Many of them stopped dancing at some points, and others turned to watch his funny performance.

The video has gained over 2 million views and 25k likes on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Reactions from TikTok users

@ShaunStylist said:

"Our future president."

@Giddyfx commented:

"Kindly parents be keen with your kids, there are some spirits you feed them without knowing."

@Vicki reacted:

"The children way God de give now de give me joy ...I need to give birth this year make all these precious kids no go finish."

@she's Krobea said:

"Future finance minister."

@mhiz annie reacted:

"Who dey teach them this dance?"

@Mawunede said:

"What’s the connection of the song and the rolling of eyes? It looks and sounds very addictive though."

@tsundzukaleonardm5

"These kids have killer moves."

