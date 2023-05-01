A handsome man danced so nicely at his wedding that everyone copied his beautiful dance steps

In a viral TikTok video, the plus-sized groom took centre stage and showed everyone else how to dance

At the moment, the video has gained 1.2 million views, close to 500 comments and 23k like clicks from dance lovers

A talented plus-sized groom used accurate dance steps to entertain guests during his wedding.

In an entertaining video posted on TikTok by @netwedding, the groom and his bride were surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

The man danced so nicely that people copied his dance moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@netwedding.

The man was in the midst of the crowd when he started dancing like a cheerleader.

Plus-size man leads dancing during his wedding

His bride and everyone else watched the man as he kickstarted his dance.

The groom danced so nicely, carrying his body with a lot of ease despite his size. He is a very good dancer, and he has a lot of swag in his moves.

Everyone else copied and followed his dance moves. It was much fun as those around shouted in excitement.

When the video emerged on TikTok, it got as much as 1.2 million views, 23k likes as well as close to 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4086470542382 said:

"The way his trousers is strong that’s how I want my next relationship."

@Sweet16bae commented:

"Some people body shame others as if they have got all the perfection of body."

@Levelschanger said:

"The Lady fell in love with his free spirit...you can see he is fun to be with... Enjoy your marriage."

@mothomotho580 said:

"Children are going to have a great father."

@DePortia's Flour Haven commented:

"This guy is so confident in his body and I so love this, whaaaattt."

