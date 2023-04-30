The remodel of a Mercedes Benz ML 350 2008 to 2013 model got many wondering why a panel beater worked on the car's body

In another report, a Nigerian man got massive reactions when he and his team upgraded a Mercedes Benz ML to GLE

An S-Class 2008 model stirred questions on social media when it was also remodelled to a 2022 version

Cars are an essential part of the lives of many people around the world. Apart from being a show of wealth, they aid our movement from place to place. It is a significant part of modern life.

While many cannot afford the latest models as they are churned out, there seems to be a way to overcome that through upgrades.

A young man upgraded a Benz ML to GLE in a video. Photo source: @ckautos, @juniorifeanyi857

In recent times, there have been stories about people upgrading their vehicles to their preferred models. Those stories gained massive reactions on social media to show just how popular such vehicular facelifts are among Nigerians. Legit.ng will, in this listicle, look at three instances of car upgrades.

1. Mercedes Benz ML 350 2008 to 2013 model

A video showing a thorough upgrade of a Mercedes Benz ML350 got many people talking on social media about the need for a facelift.

In the clip that went viral, the booth of an ML 350 2008 model was reconstructed to achieve the shape of a 2013 product of a Mercedes Benz. Apart from changing the vehicle's accessories, a panel beater worked well on the car's body.

2. Benz ML to GLE

A young Nigerian man who also upgraded a Mercedes Benz spoke about how there are not many differences between an ML model and GLE. He advised people to go for an upgrade instead of getting a new one.

In a viral video, he showed the moment he upgraded one to a Benz GLE as the car received both exterior and interior facelifts. The steering wheel of the car was also replaced.

3. Mercedes Benz S-Class upgrade

A video showing the moment a Mercedes Benz S-Class 2008 was reworked to look like a 2022 model captured many people's hearts.

Many who saw how the body of the car was before the upgrade asked questions. Chief of those questions was the cost of the remodelling. Some social media users also wanted to know if the upgrade was worth it in the end.

Man remodelled Lexus car 2007 model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @mohammed_lexus, who specialises in car modifications shared a video of how he upgraded a person's Lexus vehicle from 2007 to a 2023 version.

For the modification, he had to first change the car's colour to deep black. The bumper was changed. The bonnet also looks different, giving an outlook of a sportscar.

The vehicle's head and rear lights were also changed. In the clip, he showed how the car was wrapped in glossy black to change its former silver colour.

