A young Nigerian man who does car upgrades has shown a video of a Mercedes Benz ML that was modified to GLE

The car specialist advised people to go for an upgrade if they have an ML, as there are not many mechanical differences between both models

Many people who reacted to the video asked him different questions, as some wanted to know how much the upgrade cost

A young Nigerian man, @juniorifeanyi857, who specialises in car upgrades, has made a short TikTok video about a Mercedes Benz ML that was upgraded to GLE.

The man said the Mercedes Benz ML model is a powerful vehicle. He advised people against selling it for a cheap price.

The man said that the Mercedes Benz ML is a very strong vehicle. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

Upgraded from Mercedes Benz ML to GLE

He asked people with such a model to contact him. Filming the upgraded vehicle, one can see that the vehicle's interior had been changed.

The man said that the difference between an ML and GLE is just a year. He added that during the upgrade, his team changed the ambient light and the steering wheel, among other things.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chizzy BigDream asked:

"How much is the upgrade?"

OneLife200 asked:

"I have Toyota sequoia 2001, is there any upgrade for it? Thanks."

The man replied:

"No."

lifeofkenny said:

"You’re so right bro. I love mine without upgrade."

anouarabdulwahab said:

"Yeah how much and what about the ml 350 2008."

The man replied:

"No upgrade."

Julzy0007 said:

"Baba just confirmed that they are the same thing so why we go need contact u for upgrade to the same thing."

Michealwilliams112 said:

"How much for the total amount I have GLK my father have ML 2012 so I can upgrade where is your office location."

Two G-Wagons upgraded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same man shared videos of two G-Wagons that were upgraded to relatively new models. Many people were amazed.

The first thing he and his team did was change the exterior of a 2005 G-Wagon to a new one in a clip. In another video, he showed off a 2015 G-Wagon that was changed to a 2022 Brabus.

Benz 2008 upgraded to 2013 model

In similar news, a TikTok account (@ckautos) showed the moments a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 model was upgraded to a 2013 version.

According to the voiceover in the video, a customer who wanted the remodelling brought the car to the @ckautos' workshop. A part of the clip showed the moment a panel beater reconstructed the booth.

