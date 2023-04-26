“If You Have It, Bring It”: Man Upgrades Mercedes Benz ML to GLE in Video, Changes Ambient Light & Steering
- A young Nigerian man who does car upgrades has shown a video of a Mercedes Benz ML that was modified to GLE
- The car specialist advised people to go for an upgrade if they have an ML, as there are not many mechanical differences between both models
- Many people who reacted to the video asked him different questions, as some wanted to know how much the upgrade cost
A young Nigerian man, @juniorifeanyi857, who specialises in car upgrades, has made a short TikTok video about a Mercedes Benz ML that was upgraded to GLE.
The man said the Mercedes Benz ML model is a powerful vehicle. He advised people against selling it for a cheap price.
Upgraded from Mercedes Benz ML to GLE
He asked people with such a model to contact him. Filming the upgraded vehicle, one can see that the vehicle's interior had been changed.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
The man said that the difference between an ML and GLE is just a year. He added that during the upgrade, his team changed the ambient light and the steering wheel, among other things.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Chizzy BigDream asked:
"How much is the upgrade?"
OneLife200 asked:
"I have Toyota sequoia 2001, is there any upgrade for it? Thanks."
The man replied:
"No."
lifeofkenny said:
"You’re so right bro. I love mine without upgrade."
anouarabdulwahab said:
"Yeah how much and what about the ml 350 2008."
The man replied:
"No upgrade."
Julzy0007 said:
"Baba just confirmed that they are the same thing so why we go need contact u for upgrade to the same thing."
Michealwilliams112 said:
"How much for the total amount I have GLK my father have ML 2012 so I can upgrade where is your office location."
Two G-Wagons upgraded
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same man shared videos of two G-Wagons that were upgraded to relatively new models. Many people were amazed.
The first thing he and his team did was change the exterior of a 2005 G-Wagon to a new one in a clip. In another video, he showed off a 2015 G-Wagon that was changed to a 2022 Brabus.
Benz 2008 upgraded to 2013 model
In similar news, a TikTok account (@ckautos) showed the moments a Mercedes Benz ML350 2008 model was upgraded to a 2013 version.
According to the voiceover in the video, a customer who wanted the remodelling brought the car to the @ckautos' workshop. A part of the clip showed the moment a panel beater reconstructed the booth.
Source: Legit.ng