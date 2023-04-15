One of the Ooni of Ife’s ex-wives, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, has now clocked the milestone age on 30

On April 15, 2023, the beautiful queen shared lovely photos of herself as she marked the special occasion with fans

According to her, life tested her but she gave the devil a punch in the face, fans also drooled over her photos

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s ex-wife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, has now clocked the new age of 30 to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page on April 15, 2023, the queen shared the good news of her milestone age.

The mother of one posted a series of lovely photos of herself to mark the occasion and also took to the caption of the photos to express herself.

Fans gush over new photos of Ooni of Ife's ex-wife Olori Naomi as she marks 30th birthday. Photos: @ooniadimulaife, @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

According to Olori Naomi, the journey to 30 has been beautiful and three decades did not happen without life testing her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the Ooni of Ife's ex-wife noted that she gave the devil a punch in the face and she attributed it all to grace.

Her caption reads in part:

“The journey here has been beautiful,I can't believe it's three decades already. Yaweh has been faithful.

Three decades didn't happen without life testing me but with the grace of God so amazing,I gave the devil a punch right back in his face isn't that grace?

Now that I am are on THE 3RD FLOOR I count my 30th birthday as very significant, following in the footsteps of the one whose life was lived for others.A life of utmost sacrifice.”

See her birthday photos below:

Fans celebrate with Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife Olori Naomi on her 30th birthday

Shortly after Olori Naomi posted her birthday photos online and shared her victory story, a number of fans and well-wishers trooped to her comment section to celebrate with her.

Read some of their reactions below:

sunmboadeoye:

“You are so pretty. Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

nabila.fash:

“My beautiful Queen ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday ❤️ This is your season, shine on ❤️”

mlakiddies_empire1:

“So since this woman never reach 30years ??na e she the look like 35? Money good o‍‍‍HBD Queen”

damilolapurple:

“Happy Birthday Queen Sike ”

ndclassy:

“Omg this one pass beauty ooo. I guess this is a discovery. My queen you are just so more beautiful I swear ”

princess1seysey:

“Happy 30th birthday wishing you long life and more prosperity.”

nikmatworld:

“Happy birthday to u my beautiful Queen and Prophetess. Welcome to the 3rd Floor.”

Ooni of Ife flaunts wives on International Women's Day

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, joined many people in different parts of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 is dedicated to honouring all women of different classes and from different backgrounds.

The Ooni of Ife, a man with a harem of wives, made sure to also join in the celebration of powerful Nigerian women.

Source: Legit.ng