A TikTok user has insisted that he is a man and not a woman, as some people would think

In a viral video, the man was seen posing for the camera and making interesting feminine moves

A lot of reactions have trailed the video as some people disagreed with him in the comment section

A young TikTok user posted a video on the platform clarifying that he is a man, not a woman.

His TikTok handle, @siphosethusihawu8, is filled with videos of him posing for the camera and making feminine moves.

The man insists he is male, as some people mistake him for a female. Photo credit: TikTok/@siphosethusihawu8.

Source: TikTok

Some of his followers were initially confused about his gender due to his girlish physical appearance.

Handsome young man who has curves insists he is male

While his chest looks slightly flat and masculine, his legs and hips look like a woman's.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His behaviour and carriage in most of his videos also bear all the marks and known traces of feminity.

But in one of the videos on his handle, he declared clearly that he is a man, not a woman, as many of his fans would think.

Watch one of his videos below:

Reactions from on some of his videos

Opinions are divided about the young man. While some agreed that he is a man, others disagreed.

@user2769608092074 said:

"If ladies and gentlemen is a human being."

@VISSION said:

"Ladies and gentlemen."

@kmvanaf commented:

"Sister are you a brother?"

@Cyrillvan1 said:

"Tell me the secret."

@Everyone_Changed said:

"I have curves too. They always laugh at me."

@Julius Dudimah commented:

"The real meaning of ladies and gentlemen."

@user3419294751612 said:

"I really felt for you my guy but I really appreciate its ain't your choice."

@Dharbo rich said:

"Dis one don confuse me finish. Oga well-done ooo."

Throwback video of a handsome boy goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy posted a throwback video to prove that he is a man.

The young man clarified that he was a male, as many of his followers got confused.

A lot of reactions trailed the video, as some said he looked more masculine in the past.

Source: Legit.ng