A very handsome young boy has posted a throwback video which has now gone massively viral on TikTok

In the video, which has received 2 million views, he included an old photo taken when he was younger and dark

He said in the video that he is a normal boy, apparently in response to those who are confused about his gender

A handsome young boy who is very popular on TikTok has posted a throwback video.

In the video posted by @stacywiss, the boy, who is blessed with fair skin and charming handsomeness, showed his younger self.

The boy has said he is a normal boy. Photo credit TikTok: @stacywiss.

Source: TikTok

As a result of his handsomeness and how feminine his hair sometimes looked, many of his fans mistook him for a female.

Handsome TikToker posts his old photo

In the latest video, the boy said it clearly that he is a normal male, apparently in response to some fans who believed otherwise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The old photo he posted showed that in the past, he had dark skin and he looked much more masculine.

The old photo is followed by a series of current photos where his skin now looks fair and also his hair long.

The video has stirred reactions from his fans on TikTok, and it has now received more than 2 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Rejoice love said:

"In his childhood he doesn’t like bathing, now he likes bathing."

@Baraka commented:

"I think you were a lesbia'n girl sorry really for thinking."

@MJ said:

"My confusion is settled now."

@stringdard dena said:

"How did you get too light-skinned?"

@trybesexywordwide commented:

"I thought he was a lady."

@Bliss Sweet reacted:

"This is the difference between Android and iPhone."

@Rhoda Praise said:

"People don't get that the cameras 10 years are not the one we have now. You look lovely before and after."

Video of lady goes viral because of her beauty

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady was seen walking at a beach.

When the video emerged on TikTok, many people referred to the lady as an angel because of her beauty.

She has a lot of beautiful endowments, including long hair that touches her legs.

Source: Legit.ng